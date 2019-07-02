Woman jumps from 7th floor along with son

A woman and her two-year-old son allegedly jumped to death from a seventh-floor flat near RT Nagar, North Bengaluru, on Tuesday. Her family alleged that marital torture drove her to the extreme step.

Police have detained the husband for questioning.

Bhavana, 29, a chartered accountant by qualification, fought with her husband Arihant, an advertising professional, who allegedly abused her and suspected that she was having an affair.

The couple, married for four years, often fought, and Arihant sometimes beat Bhavana, her family claimed. The couple was living on the seventh floor of Whitehouse apartment complex on Dinnur Main Road. Arihant’s parents and younger brothers lived with them.

Before Bhavana jumped to death, the couple had a fight. An upset Bhavana stormed into the bedroom and locked herself in.

Around 4 pm, she jumped from the balcony along with her son, Devant. The boy sustained grievous injuries and died on the spot while Bhavana succumbed to the injuries at the Baptist Hospital.

Bhavana’s parents filed a complaint at the RT Nagar police station, accusing Arihant of harassing their daughter every day and demanding dowry.

N Shashikumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), said they had detained Arihant for questioning as a preliminary investigation and neighbours’ statements confirmed the marital discord.