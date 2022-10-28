Woman’s decomposed body found wrapped in blanket at home, husband suspected

The highly decomposed body of a 25-year-old woman was found wrapped in a blanket in her rental house in Hebbagodi on Wednesday. The police suspect her husband for the murder. He is on the run and efforts are on to nab him, police said.
The victim has been identified as Pavithra alias Shruthi, a resident of Hebbagodi and a native of Vijayapura district. Pavithra and her husband Aravind are labourers.
A senior officer suspects Aravind must have strangled his wife to death and escaped. He fled the house after latching the door from the outside. Neighbours alerted the landlord, Srinivas Reddy, after they noticed foul smell emanating from inside the house. Reddy forced opened the door to find the body and alerted the Hebbagodi police.
