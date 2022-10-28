Woman’s decomposed body found, husband suspected

Woman’s decomposed body found wrapped in blanket at home, husband suspected

The victim has been identified as Pavithra alias Shruthi, a resident of Hebbagodi and a native of Vijayapura district

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS,
  • Oct 28 2022, 02:19 ist
  • updated: Oct 28 2022, 06:31 ist

The highly decomposed body of a 25-year-old woman was found wrapped in a blanket in her rental house in Hebbagodi on Wednesday. The police suspect her husband for the murder. He is on the run and efforts are on to nab him, police said.

The victim has been identified as Pavithra alias Shruthi, a resident of Hebbagodi and a native of Vijayapura district. Pavithra and her husband Aravind are labourers.  

A senior officer suspects Aravind must have strangled his wife to death and escaped. He fled the house after latching the door from the outside. Neighbours alerted the landlord, Srinivas Reddy, after they noticed foul smell emanating from inside the house. Reddy forced opened the door to find the body and alerted the Hebbagodi police.

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Crime

What's Brewing

DH Toon: When Bapu on currency becomes a 'bad omen'

DH Toon: When Bapu on currency becomes a 'bad omen'

First-ever female commissioner to lead NYC fire dept

First-ever female commissioner to lead NYC fire dept

Akshay Kumar delivers another dud

Akshay Kumar delivers another dud

City biker Santosh remembers to fight another day

City biker Santosh remembers to fight another day

Hotels dish out Appu's favourites in tribute to actor

Hotels dish out Appu's favourites in tribute to actor

Puneeth's last film 'Gandhada Gudi' hits screens today

Puneeth's last film 'Gandhada Gudi' hits screens today

'Kantara' finds itself in a series of controversies

'Kantara' finds itself in a series of controversies

22 years of Big B, SRK, Aishwarya-starrer 'Mohabbatein'

22 years of Big B, SRK, Aishwarya-starrer 'Mohabbatein'

'When's baby coming?' Chinese authorities ask newlyweds

'When's baby coming?' Chinese authorities ask newlyweds

Now, equal pay for men, women cricketers in India

Now, equal pay for men, women cricketers in India

 