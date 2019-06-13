Yash family booked for damaging rented house

The Girinagar police registered an FIR against the family members of Sandalwood actor Yash for allegedly vandalising their rented house in Kathriguppe, in South Bengaluru, where they had been residing for nine years.

House owner Muniprasad and wife Girija accused the KGF star of damaging their property just before vacating it.

Yash’s family had vacated the property on June 7 following a court order.

The house owners said they were shocked to see the lights, switches, kitchen slabs and toilet accessories damaged. They filed a complaint against Yash’s mother Pushpa and others on June 8.

Following a court order, the police booked case under IPC section 427 — mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees: whoever commits mischief and thereby causes loss or damage to the amount of fifty rupees or upwards, shall be punished with impris­onment of either description for a term which may extend to two years, or with fine, or with both.