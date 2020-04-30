Bengaluru: FIR for not paying female worker for past 5 months and misbehaving with her

A female bar worker has gone to the police against her employer, alleging he didn’t pay her salary for the past five months and misbehaved with her.

In a complaint to Jnanabharathi police, the 21-year-old Delhi native said she had been working at Tapos Bar for the last one-and-a-half-years. The bar owner, Prajwal, paid them salaries and provided them with accommodation in Bengaluru. But he failed to pay them in the last five months, the complaint states.

The woman said that when asked him for the pay, he allegedly abused and misbehaved with her in a drunken stupor and blackmailed her. Police have registered an FIR.