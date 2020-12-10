7,250 km of overhead power cables to go underground in Bengaluru

In order to make the electricity distribution system reliable and safer, Bescom is set to convert 7,250-km overhead electricity lines, including 2,393 km 11 kV high-tension lines, in six areas of the city at a cost of Rs 1,400 crore.

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) has proposed to take up the conversion of the cables along with the distribution automation system (DAS) in six of its divisions. The DAS, seen as a next-generation system, is aimed at monitoring and controlling the switchgears for efficient power transmission.

The Asian Development Bank recently cleared a $190 million (Rs 1,401.35 crore) loan for the project which will be taken up in Indiranagar, Jayanagar, Shivajinagar, Koramangala, Whitefield and Hosur Road-Sarjapur Road divisions.

Explaining the importance of the project, the company said the conversion of overhead electric lines into underground cables would cut distribution losses which had led to consumption of fossil fuel.

Officials also seek to curb unauthorised connections through the project. “The quality and reliability of electricity supply in Bengaluru city are quite low. Technical and commercial losses occur due to a high number of unauthorised connections and (the) overloading of conductors. The average outage duration is unacceptably high for a modern electrical distribution network,” Bescom said while justifying the project.

Another major benefit of the project is putting an end to accidents in which the public, especially children, come into contact with high-voltage wires, leading to injuries as well as power failures. Following repeated accidents last year, officials had found that nearly 8,000 houses were built in proximity of the high tension wires.

Bescom has set an 18-month deadline for the work which is set to begin within the next few days. The cables will be laid on the existing overhead line corridors with the total length of cable installation estimated at 7,241 km. However, the actual alignments will be mapped by the contractors.

Bescom is also adopting the “trenchless technology”, which, officials said, will help in avoiding cutting of trees.