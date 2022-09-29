After a week of wastage, BWSSB wakes up to pipe leak

A pipe at the underbridge on Palace Cross Road leaked fresh water for a week, indicating the BWSSB’s complacency in saving wastage. The issue was temporarily addressed after a senior officer intervened following a complaint.

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) inspected the place but did not plug the mild but continuous leakage, residents said, pointing to similar water leakages near Abshot Layout and Mount Carmel College.

A BWSSB engineer blamed the BBMP for refusing permission to dig and replace the whole pipeline.

“The water pipeline passing along the road is very old. We have engaged a new agency to replace the pipeline but there is delay on the part of the BBMP to issue permission to dig up the road. Since it is a VIP road, no permission has been given so far,” the engineer said.

Residents were stunned that the BWSSB does not have machinery to immediately fix an issue. A resident in the area wondered what stopped the board from temporarily fixing the issue.

“Shivananda Circle, too, sees frequent movement of VIPs, but the BBMP took 10 years to complete the flyover. Authorities must understand water is a precious resource,” a resident of the area said.