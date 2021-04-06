Karnataka opens up bus stations for schools, pvt buses

Amid transport union strike scare, Karnataka govt opens up bus stations for schools, private buses

The KSRTC Chief Traffic Manager wrote to the divisional controllers urging them to facilitate the use of the premises by private vehicles

Cheeranjivi Kulkarni
With a strike by workers of the four road transport corporations (RTC) appearing imminent, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Tuesday threw open its bus stations across the state to the private buses and school vans which have come forward to provide alternative public transport.

The KSRTC Chief Traffic Manager wrote to the divisional controllers urging them to facilitate the use of the premises by private vehicles. "As per the communication from the Transport Commissioner, private and school vehicles are being roped in to ensure there are no gaps in the transport services. In view of this, it has been requested to allow the use of the bus stations by the private vehicles," he said.

