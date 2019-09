Auto-rickshaw services are likely to be disrupted in the city, as drivers have decided to protest on Wednesday against the hike in traffic fines.

Though the state government has halved the fines, they are still higher. Besides the fines, the protest will also focus on the hike in the insurance premium, police harassment and demand for bribe.

The Auto Rickshaw Drivers’ Union has planned protests in Rajajinagar, Yashwantpur, Jayanagar, KR Puram, Madiwala and Hebbal.