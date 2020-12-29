BBMP engineers get 10-day deadline to fill potholes

  Dec 29 2020
  • updated: Dec 29 2020, 01:40 ist

BBMP administrator Gaurav Gupta has set a 10-day deadline for the civic body’s engineers to fill up potholes on all major roads of the city. 

Speaking at a meeting to review BBMP works, Gupta said pothole-filling was going on but needed to be speeded up. 

“We have filled up potholes on many major roads and the work on other roads is underway. The engineers must do a good job of it by ensuring adequate supply
of the hot mix,” Gupta said. 

He added that all BBMP zones would be supplied with two loads of hot mix each and that the remaining potholes would be filled up in the next 10 days. 

On streetlights, Gupta said their maintenance wasn’t up to the mark and directed the officials to speed up the tender processes and issue work orders for maintenance of streetlights.

He also instructed the engineers to keep tabs on mechanical sweepers along arterial and sub-arterial roads.

