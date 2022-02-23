BBMP 'fixes' Cubbon Road, MG Road ahead of VP Naidu's visit

Ahead of Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu’s visit to the city, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Tuesday pressed into action its mechanised pothole-filling machine to level road surfaces that have got a number of patches.

While Naidu’s visit was postponed at the last minute, BBMP officials maintain they were undertaking 'routine work'.

A pothole-filling machine was seen fixing poorly maintained stretches that get regularly asphalted each time there is a VIP visit.

Anticipating the VIP visit, a large number of police personnel were also deployed along Cubbon Road on Tuesday afternoon.

A senior BBMP official said that Tuesday's work has nothing to do with the VIP visit.

“It is a pure coincidence. We had recently extended the contract period given to the Python-5000 machines by six months. Simultaneously, we floated fresh tenders to select a new firm to take up the job of fixing 180 km of arterial roads on a regular basis,” he said.

The BBMP had recently repaired Cubbon Road on account of the Republic Day celebrations held at the Manekshaw Parade Ground.

