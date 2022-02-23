BBMP 'fixes' Cubbon Road, MG Road ahead of VIP visit

BBMP 'fixes' Cubbon Road, MG Road ahead of VP Naidu's visit

A pothole-filling machine was seen fixing poorly maintained stretches that get regularly asphalted each time there is a VIP visit

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 23 2022, 01:02 ist
  • updated: Feb 23 2022, 02:19 ist

Ahead of Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu’s visit to the city, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Tuesday pressed into action its mechanised pothole-filling machine to level road surfaces that have got a number of patches.

While Naidu’s visit was postponed at the last minute, BBMP officials maintain they were undertaking 'routine work'. 

A pothole-filling machine was seen fixing poorly maintained stretches that get regularly asphalted each time there is a VIP visit.

Anticipating the VIP visit, a large number of police personnel were also deployed along Cubbon Road on Tuesday afternoon. 

A senior BBMP official said that Tuesday's work has nothing to do with the VIP visit.

“It is a pure coincidence. We had recently extended the contract period given to the Python-5000 machines by six months. Simultaneously, we floated fresh tenders to select a new firm to take up the job of fixing 180 km of arterial roads on a regular basis,” he said. 

The BBMP had recently repaired Cubbon Road on account of the Republic Day celebrations held at the Manekshaw Parade Ground. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bengaluru
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike
Cubbon Park
MG Road
Bengaluru news

What's Brewing

'We are expecting war', say Ukraine frontline residents

'We are expecting war', say Ukraine frontline residents

New generation of F1 cars set to hit the track

New generation of F1 cars set to hit the track

In UP's 'Glass City', free rations vs inflation

In UP's 'Glass City', free rations vs inflation

Indian chess prodigy was shaped by sister's 'hobby'

Indian chess prodigy was shaped by sister's 'hobby'

Only 9% of plastic recycled worldwide: OECD

Only 9% of plastic recycled worldwide: OECD

 