BMTC introduces six new bus routes

The BMTC has introduced six new bus routes, including two metro feeder (MF) buses, in Kengeri, Jalahalli, KR Puram and other places.
Route 515 (Kengeri-Jalahalli), MF 26 (Jalahalli Cross metro station-Kanteerava Stadium), MF 24 (Jalahalli Cross metro station-Laggere), 410-H (Srinagar-Jalahalli Cross), 315-G (KR Puram-Domlur TTMC) and 345-F (St John's Hospital-Bannerghatta Circle).
