BMTC introduces six new bus routes

BMTC introduces six new bus routes

Two metro feeder (MF) buses, in Kengeri, Jalahalli, KR Puram have been added

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 04 2021, 00:50 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2021, 02:37 ist
The BMTC has introduced six new bus routes. Credit: DH File Photo

The BMTC has introduced six new bus routes, including two metro feeder (MF) buses, in Kengeri, Jalahalli, KR Puram and other places.

Route 515 (Kengeri-Jalahalli), MF 26 (Jalahalli Cross metro station-Kanteerava Stadium), MF 24 (Jalahalli Cross metro station-Laggere), 410-H (Srinagar-Jalahalli Cross), 315-G (KR Puram-Domlur TTMC) and 345-F (St John's Hospital-Bannerghatta Circle).

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

BMTC
Bengaluru
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Restore mangroves to save Sundarbans

Restore mangroves to save Sundarbans

Why African students overstay in Bengaluru

Why African students overstay in Bengaluru

Recycled medals, podiums: Tokyo passes sustainable test

Recycled medals, podiums: Tokyo passes sustainable test

Future space travel might require mushrooms

Future space travel might require mushrooms

'Heart attack risk rises in first two weeks post Covid'

'Heart attack risk rises in first two weeks post Covid'

Team India gets emotional after losing to Belgium

Team India gets emotional after losing to Belgium

Sport or martial art? Karate’s big question at Olympics

Sport or martial art? Karate’s big question at Olympics

What will the Earth be like in 500 years?

What will the Earth be like in 500 years?

Hockey star's dad sold cow to buy son's goalkeeper kit

Hockey star's dad sold cow to buy son's goalkeeper kit

Delta infections among vaccinated likely contagious

Delta infections among vaccinated likely contagious

 