Coronavirus lockdown: Schools begin online classes, but students not enthused

Online classes started by several city schools for the academic year 2020-21 have unnerved parents and students.

The troubles that students faced earlier, such as being late or not wearing uniforms, are haunting them even as the classes go remotely. "I couldn’t believe my son’s school didn't allow us to log in because we were late by 15 minutes," a parent said.

Lack of technical knowledge has left many disturbed. Students of class 3 at a school were unable to focus as they didn't know how to use a microphone and other technical options. "This is the first time my child was attending such a class. He didn't know how to use a microphone, mute options for video and audio etc. He found it difficult to focus. I will not allow him to attend online classes anymore,” said another parent.

Some schools insisted children wear uniforms and conduct online assembly and prayer. "The uniform was not fitting my child. When I asked him to wear a casual dress, he started crying. The school management should understand parents’ problems,” another parent said.

Parents with two children had to manage two classes on a single computer. Already burdened with school fees, they say they can’t invest in new gadgets.

The parents are even more hassled with schools giving online assignments.

All these have left students wanting to go back to the old days, where they could meet their teachers and friends.

“I could not hear what my teacher was saying. It was too noisy. We cannot even meet or talk to our friends here. I want to go to school,” said Pradyush, an 8-year-old.

Teachers miss students

Some schools started the academic year only with teachers and non-teaching staff on Monday. The teachers have sent video messages to children saying, “We are missing you.”

Teachers of the National Hill View Public School in Bengaluru South sent the video message to parents.

“The school looks so empty without little ones. We cannot sit inside the classroom without the noise of children and we miss them,” Shukla Bose, a teacher, said.

Online petition

Meanwhile, a set of parents have started an online petition on Change.org saying, "No schools until zero Covid case in the state or until vaccine are out."

This has received over 3.7 lakh signatures.

The parent who started the petition states: "Opening schools in July will be the worst decision by the government. It's insane. It's like playing with fire when we ought to douse it with full force. The parents should fight against this stupidity with tooth n nail, not a single child to be sent to the schools for their own safety."