Don’t issue OC to illegal building, HC orders Palike

The High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday ordered the BBMP not to issue the occupancy certificate to a five-floor residential building in Dollars Colony, JP Nagar, which was converted into a commercial property in violation of the sanctioned plan.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice S R Krishna Kumar passed the interim order on a PIL petition filed by the JP Nagar Dollars Colony Welfare Association.

Arguing for the petitioner, advocate G R Mohan contended that the BBMP had permitted the unauthorised construction and that the owner had built additional floors without approval.