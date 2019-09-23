Green Line metro disrupted from Yelachenahalli to RV Rd

Metro services were affected between Yelachenahalli and RV Road on the Green Line for nearly two hours on Sunday afternoon due to a signalling problem, effectively suspending trains to three stations beyond RV Road.

Metro officials said a glitch in the signalling system at Yelachenahalli led to the disruption at 12.06 pm which was fixed at 1.52 pm. "During this period, short-loop operations were run between RV Road and Nagasandra," Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited spokesperson B L Yashavanth Chavan said.

Hundreds of people were inconvenienced due to the disruption as Yelachenahalli, JP Nagar and Banashankari stations see a good number of passengers even on Sunday. Commuters took to social media to complain about the problem. A staffer at the Banashankari station said the number of commuters affected was "very marginal". "Had it been a weekday, it would have been difficult for us," he added.