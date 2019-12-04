HC seeks info on shelter for immigrants’ kids

The high court on Wednesday reserved order on the bail application of Bangladeshi immigrants arrested at Kommasandra village in Anekal taluk on August 22, last year.

Hearing the bail application filed by Babul Khan and 11 other Bangladeshi immigrants, Justice Phaneendra wanted to know under which provision in the law the

government would provide shelter to the children of the immigrants released on bail.

The Justice suggested that the government look into the Juvenile Justice Act, enacted following the Unesco convention, which can provide specific provision or guidelines to house the children.

The government should inform the court on this, after which an order can be passed, Justice Phaneendra observed.

Petitioner’s advocate Sirajuddin informed that there were children among the arrested Bangladeshi immigrants.

“A four-month-old child is with the mother in prison. The other two children aged three and four years are kept in a child protection centre in Nimhans,” he said.

The court reserved the order till December 11.