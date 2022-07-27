Land trouble stalling Jakkur railway bridge work

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Tuesday said the lack of clarity over acquiring properties for public projects by issuing transferable development rights (TDR) is holding back the construction of Jakkur railway overbridge. The response was given after residents enquired about the status of the project during a meeting convened by BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath.

Joint inspection

“We have taken steps to acquire 10 properties by providing TDR certificate. A joint inspection by BBMP and BDA officials was done on July 14. We have also readied a proposal to acquire another four properties,” the BBMP said.

Lack of a railway level crossing in different parts of the city is one of the major traffic bottlenecks in the city. In all, Tushar faced 15 questions on Yelahanka zone. Some of them wanted to know what action has been taken against people who do not segregate waste. Few residents complained about lack of public toilets, uneven footpaths and lack of park management.