Metro tunneling work affects water, sanitation services at Sultan Nagar

Residents of Sultan Nagar near Madina Grounds have been distressed by the tunnel boring work along Namma Metro’s Reach 6 line (Gottigere-Nagawara).

Though officials said the tunnel boring machines (TBMs) have crossed the area, residents complain about disruption to water and sanitation services after days of vibration.

The cement used during the drilling has blocked an underground drainage line, resulting in the bursting of the pipeline in Sultan Gunta Road. On Monday morning, residents found sewage flooding the commercially busy street.

Haseeb Ahmed, a youth leader, said officials from BMRCL did not visit the spot despite several complaints. “The BWSSB officials visited after intervention by the local MLA. We want an end to everyday disruption in services. As of now, more than 30 houses are affected due to lack of water supply,” he said.

A BWSSB official told DH that they had diverted the sewage during the tunnelling work. “During this time, cement used for grouting had entered the empty UGD line and blocked it. When the sewage was channelled to this line, the blockage led to the bursting of a weak point in the pipe,” he said.

A BMRCL official said the grouting work has been undertaken to fill the air pockets formed during tunnelling. “We are working with the BWSSB to fix the problem,” he added.