Minor Irrigation Dept cautious about involving builder for lake rejuvenation

In view of the residents’ opposition to handing over the Doddakallasandra Lake to a real estate company for rejuvenation, senior officials of the Minor Irrigation Department reviewed the lake’s condition Friday evening.

After the visit, Minor Irrigation Department secretary Mrutyunjaya Swamy said: “The funds allocated by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) are insufficient. The Prestige Group will be providing more funds under the CSR scheme, enabling the speedy completion of the rejuvenation.”

The total cost of rejuvenating will be Rs 7 crore. The BBMP will pitch in with Rs 5.93 crore, while the Prestige Group will provide Rs 1.30 crore, Swamy said.

Members of the Residents’ Welfare Association told the officials that the real estate company was letting untreated sewage into the lake. The BBMP must grant more funds to the rejuvenation. Even if the Prestige Group funds the work, the BBMP must take the lead and execute it, they demanded.

After hearing the public’s grievances, higher officials directed the jurisdictional officers to prepare a detailed project report by February 14. “If the rejuvenation could be done in the available

Rs 6 crore, we will not take the CSR funds,” a senior official revealed.

Karnataka Tank Conservation and Development Authority (KTCDA) Director Shiva Swamy, BBMP Executive Engineer Lingegowda, KSPCB scientific officer Anil Kumar and BWSSB Assistant Executive Engineer Raghavendra accompanied the senior officials during their inspection of the lake.