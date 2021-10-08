Partial disruption of Bengaluru Metro operations on Saturday

There will be no Metro trains between Byappanahalli and MG Road on the Purple Line from 4 pm on Saturday till Sunday morning.

In a release, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said structural maintenance works to be taken up between Trinity and Halasuru stations have necessitated the disruption in services on a section of the line.

However, trains will continue to run between MG Road and Kengeri during this period. The train services on the full length of the Purple Line will be restored on Sunday morning, the release added.

There will be no changes in the Green Line (Nagasandra-Silk Institute) operations.

