Railway station near Bengaluru airport to be operationalised shortly

PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 08 2020, 21:47 ist
  • updated: Sep 08 2020, 21:47 ist

Indian Railways and Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) on Tuesday inked a partnership for the airport railway station (Halt).

A memorandum of understanding was signed in the presence of Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Channabasappa Angadi and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa via video conference.

The construction of the Kempegowda International Airport Railway Station (Halt) is nearing completion and is scheduled to be operationalised shortly, a joint statement said.

BIAL is constructing the station which will be handed over to the Railways, which will operate and maintain it, the statement said.

BIAL will provide free shuttle service from this station to the Terminal and other parts of the Airport, as per the schedule of the train services, it was stated.

