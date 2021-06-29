SC-appointed panel collects documents from 60% owners in Shivaram Karanth Layout

The Supreme Court-appointed AV Chandrashekar committee has collected documents from 60% of building owners in the notified areas of the Dr Shivaram Karanth Layout.

In March 2021, the panel set up a helpdesk and launched a website to collect documents to validate buildings that came up in the layout.

Admitting that the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown had impacted the process, committee chairperson Justice A V Chandrashekar said: “The spread of misinformation had also created an environment of fear among the property owners initially reluctant to submit the documents.”

The jurist said the public is more enthusiastic to submit the documents. “So far, we have received 3,580 applications and are hopeful of receiving a further 2,500 in a month,” he said.

The committee had set up help desks to collect documents at four venues — Medi Agrahara, Somashettyhalli, Bylakere and Singanayakanahalli.

The help desks were shut on April 24 due to the lockdown.

“The Covid situation is getting better, and the committee will reopen helpdesks at Medi Agrahara and Somashettyhalli from July 1. More help desks will be set up depending on the turnout,” Justice Chandrashekar explained.

BDA-approved layouts

Besides collecting documents, the SC-appointed committee has also been tasked to identify and review private layouts that have come on notified areas.

“The apex court had directed us to examine private layouts approved by the BDA and submit a report on the same,” said Jayakar Jerome, former BDA commissioner and a committee member.

The BDA’s data reveal that 17 such layouts exist on 126 acres.

Jerome said the committee is working on pooling the documents and studying them closely to ascertain the layouts’ legality and if they have obtained all necessary clearances.

The members said they may have to visit the layouts for inspection if the need arises.