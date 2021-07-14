Six Bengaluru suburban trains to restart on July 15

Three trains will restart daily services between Baiyappanahalli and Hosur

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 14 2021, 00:40 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2021, 01:13 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH Photo

The railways will restart five sets of MEMU trains and introduce another set to connect Bengaluru with its satellite towns, including Marikuppam and Hosur, starting Thursday. 

Three trains will restart daily services between Baiyappanahalli and Hosur (06259/06260), KSR Bengaluru and Hosur (06261/06262) and KSR Bengaluru and Marikuppam (06263/06264). The new train will run between Marikuppam and Bangarpet (07383/07384) every day. 

Two other trains will run once a week on Bangarpet-Kuppam (06289/06290) and Kuppam-KSR Bengaluru (06292) routes.

Another train, between Banaswadi and Bangarpet (06298/06297), will also restart once a week. It will resume operations from Bangarpet on July 17 and from Banaswadi on July 18. 

Bengaluru
Suburban trains
Railways

