Teacher fractures elbow falling on Mahadevapura ‘death trap’ road

A teacher on Tuesday fractured her elbow falling off her bike on a stretch of road in Mahadevapura constituency that residents describe as a ‘death trap’.

Though two other motorists fell after Arathi Ruben on the same spot between SSR Group of Institutions in Byrathi Cross Road and Hennur Road, they escaped unhurt.

“I teach students of classes 11 and 12 and a lot of my work is done online and involves typing on the laptop for long hours,” Arathi said. “With the cast on for five weeks, I won’t be able to work. Adding to this, my family members have tested positive for Covid-19 and I won’t be able to look after them with a broken elbow.”

Besides being punctuated with potholes, the stretch of road located in Bileshivale (ward 54) has been badly tarred and has crumbled in many places. On top of this, water overflows from the underground supply lines. Lack of streetlights has increased the risk of accidents during the nights.

“Ironically, Byrati Basavaraj, Minister for Urban Development, stays just a kilometre away from here,” said local resident David Ramesh, adding that residents have raised complaints via the BBMP’s Sahaya app, but the civic authorities have not attended to the issue.

No response from officials

Since Mahadevapura Joint Commissioner R Venkatachalapathi did not respond to calls, DH raised the issue of the bad roads with Zonal Commissioner D Randeep. But the zonal commissioner refused to respond to the problem, citing a busy schedule due to the raging second wave.