Bengaluru interior designer tests negative for drugs

Police will now focus on 'other evidence' to investigate the interior designer

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 22 2021, 01:48 ist
  • updated: Dec 22 2021, 03:06 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

A female interior designer who works for a leading real estate company has tested negative in a drug test, police said.

She was questioned by Govindapura police on December 16 after she was allegedly found to have been in contact with a Nigerian drug peddler, Thomas Anagaha Kalu, 37, who was arrested in HRBR Layout on August 12 with about 400 ecstasy pills worth around Rs 15 lakh.

Police asked her to take a drug test, which came back negative, an officer said.

Police will now focus on “other evidence” to investigate the interior designer. She denied being in contact with Kalu but told the police that some of her staff may have been in touch with him.

A scrutiny of the foreigner’s call detail record showed influential people were in his contact and had procured illicit drugs from. Police later arrested a model, a realtor and a DJ for consuming drugs. They were also said to be the Nigerian’s contacts.

Bengaluru
Drugs
Police

