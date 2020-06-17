Bengaluru: Labour shortage: BBMP goes for readymade drains

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is installing readymade drains at HSR Layout for the first time to overcome the labour shortage while also ensuring the durability of the structure.

BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar said the new method will accelerate the construction of shoulder drain. The Palike will adopt the method in

areas prone to waterlogging and overflowing during the rainy season.

Kumar said the method was introduced by Bommanahalli MLA Satish Reddy. Reddy revealed to DH that the readymade structures are being tried in Bengaluru for the first time, pointing out that they are durable and of high quality, though they cost more than the traditional process. “There’s a severe shortage of labourers due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said. “These structures help fix the open drain problem in the quickest way possible.”

A senior BBMP official admitted that the structures cost Rs 100 to Rs 150 more than the traditional structures that cost anywhere between Rs 800 and Rs 900 per square foot. “Contractors usually dig up the ground for the drainage work and leave it unattended for months. At times, the stretches are left only half-done, resulting in injuries to pedestrians and motorists. With this method, the dug-up area is immediately filled,” the official said.

Reddy spoke of plans to extend the process to the rest of the city.

He said the authorities are also planning to install cement slabs instead of white-topping to cut down on the time and inconvenience to the public.