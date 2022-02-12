Bengaluru: Maid kills herself after employer accuses her of theft

A 40-year-old domestic help allegedly killed herself just a day after her employer filed a servant theft complaint against her.

Uma was found hanging in her KR Puram home in eastern Bengaluru on Friday morning. On Thursday, her employer, a 41-year-old IT professional named Rohit Bailur, had accused her and another maid of stealing jewellery, cash and other valuables from his home.

Bailur, who lives in an apartment in Old Madras Road, told the police that Rs 12.1 lakh worth of jewellery (gold bangles, chains, a necklace and a diamond ring) and Rs 10,000 in cash were stolen from his house sometime between November 1, 2021, and February 10, 2022. He suspected that the theft was the handiwork of either Uma or another of his maid named Anjanamma.

Following the complaint, KR Puram police summoned Uma on Thursday and questioned her for hours before letting her off in the evening.

Uma protested her innocence. On Friday, just before her alleged suicide, she posted a video message, saying Bailur had tarnished her image.

Following the suicide, KR Puram police have booked Bailur for abetment to suicide but haven’t yet arrested him.

S Girish, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whitefield), scotched claims that cops had tortured Uma.

