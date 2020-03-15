Bengaluru police get stray power at night, adopt 37 stray dogs

Police constables in Bengaluru are enjoying stray company at night, with the department adopting as many as 37 dogs.

Apart from accompanying cops on night patrol, the dogs are also guarding police stations.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said the department wanted to make use of every resource available.

“Beat constables who are patrolling alone at night can take dogs with them. Stray dogs can even guard the police station. Policemen can count on dogs for defence to some extent,” he said.

At present, said Rao, the department had adopted 37 dogs in southern and southeastern police divisions and had collared 40 dogs in Vidhana Soudha.

“The strays are used to guard the police station and accompany the night beat constables. Trained on simple commands, the dogs respond very well,” said Rao, adding that the dogs were experts in sniffing.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Rohini Katoch Sepat said the entire initiative began after the city top cop noticed a stray dog during one of his visits to a police station.

“He asked me whether we could do any good for them. Later, we realised that since the dog is already present there, all we have to do is sensitisation from our side,” the DCP said.

Sepat said that once they put a collar, the stray acted “like a guard dog”.

Constable N Balshekaraiah, posted in a police station in the southern division, said that they adopted puppies based on the DCP’s directions.

“Now, they are very friendly with us and good company during night. The move also received public support,”

he said.