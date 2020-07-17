Bengaluru police slap cases on lockdown violators

On the second day of the lockdown, the police intensified vehicle checks and slapped hundreds of cases, including on motorists seen without masks.

On Thursday, the police, joining forces with marshals, home guards, and civil volunteers, booked motorists traversing the streets unnecessarily. The jurisdictional police have seized their vehicles and will return them only after the lockdown.

Though it was raining throughout the day, officers began checking vehicles early in the morning. The marshals booked cases on those who failed to wear masks and did not maintain social distancing in shops.

Wednesday being day 1 of the lockdown, officials said they went a little soft on violators, but they had intensified the search on Thursday.

“We have booked around 250 cases in our division till afternoon,” said Rohini Katoch Sepat, DCP (South). “We will continue to enforce the lockdown till it is over.”

Officials have booked motorists in the north, Whitefield, south-east, and other divisions.

A senior official said stopping every single vehicle is a challenge since the government has allowed people to buy essential items till 12 pm, besides letting state establishments and industries function. Since stopping more vehicles will result in traffic jams, officials only stopped those appearing suspicious.