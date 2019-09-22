Assembly bypolls: Uncertainty over mayoral elections

As byelections to the four Assembly constituencies within Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits are scheduled on October 21, uncertainty hangs over the mayoral polls scheduled on September 27. Following the byelection schedule, the ruling party members of BBMP have written to commissioner B H Anil Kumar, who is also the District Election Officer (DEO), to defer the mayoral polls.

Confirming the development, Anil Kumar said, “The ruling parties have said the bypolls would impact mayoral elections and sought its postponement. We will seek a clarification from the CEO, Karnataka, on the issue. We will shortly get an update on it.”

Of the 15 Assembly constituencies going to bypolls, four are from Bengaluru — Shivajinagar, Mahalakshmi Layout, Yeshwantpur and Krishnarajpuram. The model code of conduct will be in force for the whole of Bengaluru district, including rural.

Updation of the Lok Sabha electoral rolls 2019 will be considered with reference to January 1, 2019 as the eligibility date up to the last date of filing nominations. “We will consider the applications submitted till the last date of nomination. Only those applications will be reviewed to add to the list of voters,” Anil Kumar said.

According to the orders of the State Election Commission, the DEO will oversee the existing polling stations in all four constituencies and submit a report, based on which the necessary civic work will be taken.

Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), department of Collegiate Education; SLAO-1, KIADB (BMICP); estate officer BDA and general nanager, KSTDC along with 60 other officials will ensure the model code of conduct is followed in Bengaluru city.