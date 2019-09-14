Bengalureans deplore Shah’s statement on Hindi

Union Minister Amit Shah’s statement “One Nation, One Language” has reignited a massive debate among non-Hindi speaking people across the country and Bengaluru is no exception.

Many citizens poured out their condemnations on social media about the celebration of ‘Hindi Divas’ and the minister’s statement.

Shah appealed the citizens to use Hindi more often and contribute in fulfilling the dreams of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel of "one nation, one language".

While this raised a massive debate among politicians, the Kannadigas have their own way of understanding.

“We are Kannadigas and we cannot accept Hindi. We don't know Hindi. We want our language in our state. One nation one language is going to destroy the beauty of our country. Unity in diversity will no longer be applicable. The government should seek consent of the people before declaring anything national decision,” said Sri Vishnu, Bengaluru.

“I don’t oppose Hindi. In fact I do write and speak Hindi. But I am totally against imposing Hindi through state's might. If at all a national language is required, we can have one with vocabulary borrowed from all 22 official languages. This can be developed within a year. We can give a new name to this language,” suggested Amrish Reddy, advocate from Bengaluru.

“It is shocking that in a federal country like India, the central government is seeking to impose one language. All Indian languages must be respected equally. We are a nation built on the foundational principle of diversity. This centralisation will harm us. We will oppose #HindiImposition till the end. We want government to amend the constitution to treat all Indian languages equally,” said Vinay Sreenivasa, another advocate.

“The theory of One Nation One Language is extremely dangerous for not only Federal System but also the Language and Literature diversity of India. Most of Indian languages are much older and richer than Hindi. Regional languages should be enriched and encouraged and that is what our Constitution stands for,” said Kavitha Reddy, Bengaluru.

“Local language ought to have primacy. If not nothing of local culture, heritage or traditions will survive. Also if foreign language of any origin are imposed on any place, the local population gets disempowered. Keeping with the progressive notion of local self governance and decentralisation involving citizen engagement, it is imperative that governance in local languages are prioritised,’ said Sandeep Anirudhan, Bengaluru.

Demanding the revoking of ‘Hindi Divas’, Vatal Nagaraj along with his followers conducted a march from Town Hall to Freedom Park here on Saturday.

The Kannadigas who were a part of march were furious over the central government's insistence on the celebration of September 14 as Hindi Divas. They insisted that every September 14 hereafter should be celebrated as “Indian Languages Day”.