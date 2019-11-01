Corporator Faridha moves HC against Baig

The HC on Thursday issued issued notice to the state government and the police department after Shivaji Nagar Corporator Faridha Ishtiaq filed a writ petition alleging that former minister and disqualified MLA Roshan Baig was putting pressure on her through police.

A single judge bench comprising B Veerappa heard the petition on Thursday and issued the notice.

Faridha is the wife of Ishtiaq, who is a witness against Roshan Baig in the multi-crore IMA scam.

The corporator submitted in the petition that Baig was putting pressure on her through police officials who were calling her to the police station frequently for unnecessary reasons.

Advocate A S Ponnanna argued on behalf of Faridha.