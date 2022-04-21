Engineers lack motivation to deliver projects efficiently: Karnataka CM Bommai

While it is the public’s view that engineers fail to show enthusiasm to complete the tender process once works are awarded and let quality suffer, even Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai echoed the views.

At a recent meeting on issues plaguing Bengaluru, Bommai remarked that the engineers’ motivational levels and delivery efficiency are not up to the mark, clearly unhappy over the functioning of agencies like the BBMP, BWSSB, Bescom and BMRCL.

“A serious assessment of the same needs to be done immediately,” the proceedings of the meeting states, quoting the CM.

“If engineers do not get involved in the projects, the output of the project does not match expectations.”

The Chief Minister asked BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta to address these issues and bring about behavioural changes, citing a large project implemented by the civic body.

The closed-door meeting also discussed criticisms, including by former Infosys director T V Mohandas Pai, that the government has neglected Bengaluru.

The Chief Minister thought the criticism was an effort from vested interests to tarnish the city’s image.

He directed officials to urge organisations such as NASSCOM, ORRCA and RWAs to defend the city’s image.

Gupta said he has been holding daily meetings to motivate engineers to work efficiently and meet deadlines.

“A meeting was held on stormwater drain projects on Wednesday. We discussed repairing bad roads of 110 villages today,” he said.

“I am currently focusing on the BBMP. We will hold a composite meeting of all agencies shortly,” he said.

‘Need political change’

Mohan Dasari of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said the system will not improve unless there is a political change.

“In the current system, honest officers are shunted out or posted in less-significant departments. It is the corrupt officers who are given plum posts. They have no intention of making the lives of ordinary citizens easy.

“When one goes to the BBMP offices, no one wants to talk to us or hear our concerns,” he said.

