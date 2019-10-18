Is BBMP letting suspended official sneak back?

A suspended BBMP official could now get back to work virtually unpunished as the civic body did not chargesheet him within 90 days, as required by the rules.

BBMP chief health officer Dr M N Lokesh was transferred to the Dasarahalli zone as health officer in 2018. But the official has not turned up to work since September 7, 2018, and did not apply for leave.

The BBMP commissioner ordered disciplinary action against Lokesh on June 26 this year. “The officer is holding a dignified post and his action attracts disciplinary action. He, thus, be suspended,” the order read.

But BBMP additional commissioner (administration) D Randeep should have filed a chargesheet against Lokesh to initiate action against him, something he did not do even after 90 days. This means, Lokesh could now return to work without facing the consequences for his prolonged absence.

“Yes, the chargesheet should have been filed,” Randeep admitted. “I’ve taken charge of this (department) recently and I need to go through the case to ascertain his act of indiscipline. We’ll file the chargesheet on that basis (of the findings).”

A BBMP official said a chargesheet in departmental inquiries should be filed in 90 days, failing which the accused officer has all the grounds to return to his department.

“It looks like (the civic body) wanted to help Lokesh to return,” the official said.

For his part, Lokesh said he did not receive any notice. “I don’t think the BBMP has filed any chargesheet against me. I’ll fight the matter in court,” he said.