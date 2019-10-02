PIL petition in HC demands CBI probe into Ambidant scam

A PIL petition has been filed in the high court demanding a CBI probe into the multi-crore Ambidant Ponzi scam.

Hearing the petition on Tuesday, a division bench of Justices H T Narendra Prasad and Ashok S Kinagi issued notices to the CBI and the state government. The petition was filed by Ravi Krishna Reddy, the president of the Lancha Mukta Karnataka Nirmana Vedike.

The counsel for the petitioner, G R Mohan, contended that Venkatesh Prasanna, the then Assistant Commissioner of Police, Central Crime Branch (CCB), had written to the DG&IGP on November 28, 2018, alleging that many politicians and senior officials were bribed in the scam. But the state government did not conduct any inquiry. It’s necessary to find out the truth and there is a need for a CBI inquiry, he stated.

The counsel urged the court to supervise the inquiry until the CCB submits an investigation report before the special court. He sought the court’s directions to the home department and the CCB to keep the records safe.