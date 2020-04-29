Bengaluru: Property tax discount for one more month amid coronavirus lockdown

Due to popular demand, the BBMP has extended the deadline to avail 5% rebate on property tax from April 30 to May 31.

The decision comes nearly a month after the Directorate of Municipal Administration gave a similar extension to all urban local bodies, except the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), citing difficulties faced by citizens in paying the tax.

Property owners in Bengaluru have been urging the civic body for more time to avail the 5% rebate, citing difficulties in getting police passes to visit the banks. Despite officials urging them to pay the tax online, not many have embraced the idea.

The BBMP last year fell short of its Rs 3,000-crore target as it ended up collecting just Rs 2,700 crore. It also could not collect tax arrears of Rs 1,000 crore.

On Tuesday, Jayamahal ward corporator M K Gunashekhar wrote to the mayor, pointing out that tax collections for April have come down compared to last year. While collections for 2019-20 was Rs 992.10 crore, it is Rs 261 crore for this year up to April 28. This is only 26.34% of the previous year’s collections.

Gunashekhar urged the civic body to extend the 5% discount to taxpayers for an extra month since it would end up being a win-win situation for the corporation and the public.

In its Tuesday evening circular, the BBMP took note of the serious situation in the city due to the COVID-19 crises.

"The government has issued strictures against unnecessary movement of people to maintain social distance. This has made it difficult for the taxpayers to go to the banks. To facilitate payment and in view of the property tax collection, it has been decided to extend the deadline for 5% (concession on tax) by 31 days," it said.