Bengaluru school promises to continue hybrid teaching after parents protest

A private school in Sarjapur, Southeast Bengaluru, has been forced to withdraw its decision to discontinue live online classes following parents’ objections.

Parents of children studying at Greenwood High took to Twitter to express concern and disagreement over the school’s decision and sought the intervention of the Department of Public Instruction.

In an e-mail, the school had informed the parents that online classes would be conducted only through recorded sessions.

This was contrary to the state government’s directive that schools should conduct both online and offline classes. While some private unaided schools have altogether discontinued online classes, many are no longer conducting live online classes. Greenwood High was one of them.

The parents’ posts, however, went viral, forcing the school to declare that it would stick to hybrid teaching.

In a statement released to journalists on Saturday, the school said: “The matter has been amicably settled between the school and the parents, and the hybrid classes will commence on Monday.”

A group of parents whose children study in various private schools had recently met the Primary and Secondary Education Minister, B C Nagesh, and complained about schools stopping online classes.