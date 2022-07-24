BJP mocks K T Rama Rao on Karnataka's innovation index ranking

The BJP on Saturday taunted Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao (KTR) for Karnataka having bagged the top rank in Niti Aayog’s innovation index for the third year in a row.
“Dear KTR Garu, baagunnaara meeru (how are you doing)? You know what? The world wants to invest in Karnataka! Karnataka tops the NITI Aayog’s India Innovation Index 2021! By the way, how is your “appeasement politics” going on KTR Garu? Namaskara,” the BJP said in a tweet.
Ranked second
Telangana is ranked second behind Karnataka in the innovation index.
K T Rama Rao is widely believed to be the scion of the TRS, which was BJP-friendly before its relationship with the saffron party turned sour after the Modi administration returned for a second term in 2019.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
India may see 7-fold rise in lung cancer cases by 2025
A glimpse into the Siddi way of life at Gujarat's Gir
Tarun Tahiliani flags off FDCI India Couture Week 2022
Why are Bengalureans unhappy with BBMP's new park timings?
Over 1K artefacts missing from Lanka prez residence
Neglected forests at the mercy of wildfires in Spain
Germans asked to ditch black luggage to avoid delays