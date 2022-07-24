BJP mocks K T Rama Rao on Karnataka's innovation index ranking

BJP mocks KTR on K’taka's innovation index ranking

Bengaluru
Bengaluru, DHNS,
  • Jul 24 2022, 00:37 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2022, 00:50 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters photo

The BJP on Saturday taunted Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao (KTR) for Karnataka having bagged the top rank in Niti Aayog’s innovation index for the third year in a row.

“Dear KTR Garu, baagunnaara meeru (how are you doing)? You know what? The world wants to invest in Karnataka! Karnataka tops the NITI Aayog’s India Innovation Index 2021! By the way, how is your “appeasement politics” going on KTR Garu? Namaskara,” the BJP said in a tweet.

Ranked second

Telangana is ranked second behind Karnataka in the innovation index.

K T Rama Rao is widely believed to be the scion of the TRS, which was BJP-friendly before its relationship with the saffron party turned sour after the Modi administration returned for a second term in 2019.

K T Rama Rao
Karnataka
BJP
innovation

