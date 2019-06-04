Bosch staff beaten

A bus driver and a 43-year-old man, who came to the driver's aid, were beaten up by motorists in a road rage incident on Varthur Main Road on Saturday night.

The victim, Satish S, is an employee with Bosch in Adugodi, Bengaluru.

According to the police, the incident happened around 11.45 pm when Satish was returning home from work in the company bus.

Satish, who had fallen asleep, was woken up commotion in the bus. A few people had entered the bus and were beating up the driver on Varthur Main Road.

Satish rushed to the driver’s help and later tried to call the police control room. Enraged by this, the accused assaulted Satish and threatened to kill him if he called the police again.

Other passengers pacified the attackers and took Satish to Manipal hospital for treatment.

Based on a complaint, the Varthur police registered a case of assault and criminal intimidation against the attackers and efforts are on to track them down.