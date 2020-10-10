BU syndicate to take final call on awarding honorary PhDs

The Bangalore University syndicate will discuss the matter related to awarding honorary doctorates at the 55th annual convocation.

The university authorities had earlier indicated that honorary doctorates would not be awarded this year in view of time constraints brought upon by the pandemic. In a statement, however, Vice-Chancellor Prof K R Venugopal said the matter would be taken by the syndicate, the university’s highest decision-making body, at its next meeting.

BU can award three honorary PhDs per year. It didn’t award any honorary doctorate in 2018.