BWSSB to invite tenders for purchase of treated water

The BWSSB has geared up to invite tender for the purchase of treated water from its treatment plants, with an eye on the builder groups in the city.

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) is already in talks with the builders, as it wants the builders to stop using freshwater for construction purpose.

To promote the usage of treated water for other than drinking purpose, the BWSSB is already supplying it through specially designed tanker inside the city.

Now, it aims to supply it outside the city, where most of the construction projects are taking place.

“We are already in talks with a few builders. Shortly we will invite the tender and supply the treated water at the best price,” B M Manjunath, public relations officer, BWSSB told DH.

As most of the ongoing projects mainly depend on the borewell water, the board plans to know the purpose of seeking permission to sink borewells by the builder while approving the project.

“We have to know whether they are seeking permission for drinking purpose or for the construction purpose. With this, we can manipulate the rampant digging of borewells in and around the city,” Manjunath added.

The board has fixed different rates for customers willing to purchase the treated water using their own transportation facility. Builders are free to avail of this facility. The board has also proposed to lay a separate treated water line at the builder’s expenses, where the civic work will be taken by them.

Currently, 25 STPs of the board are functioning across the city. Out of 1,067.5 MLD water treated through various STPs, 315 MLD has been sold to various establishments, including the government offices in the city. The remaining treated water is left out through sewage water drains (SWD). The latest move intendes to make use of this excess treated water.