Central College metro station: BCU wants another 15 cr

It’s been a decade the BMRCL had acquired land for the metro project at the Central College premises on Ambedkar Veedhi, the Bengaluru Central University (BCU) is now demanding compensation on par with private properties.

According to the university estimation, the BMRCL has to pay additional Rs15 crore compensation for the 1898.842 sq meters of land acquired at Central College premises where the Sir M Visvesvaraya Central College station has come up.

In a recent communication to BMRCL managing director, BUC vice chancellor requested compensation at the rate given to private parties while acquiring land for construction of metro rail service in Central Business District jurisdiction.

The copy of communication that is with the DH reads: “In view of the proceedings of the 87th meeting of the syndicate regarding compensation paid to private parties and as per the decision of the 110th meeting of the syndicate held on February 1, 2014, I request the BMRCL to pay the compensation at the rate given to private parties. The balance amount works out to be Rs15 crore for the 1898.842 sq meters of land permanently acquired by the BMRCL at the Central College.”

Details available from the university shows that so far it has received Rs 5.53 crore towards compensation. “The BMRCL had paid Rs 2,500 as compensation per sq metre, wherein it had paid Rs10,000 per sq metre to other private parties. Keeping this in view, we demand higher compensation,” said an official of the university.

Meanwhile, the university has also requested the BMRCL to pay the hire charges for 3,722 Sq metre of land acquired on a temporary basis.

BCU vice-chancellor Prof S Japhet said: “The BMRCL had paid the compensation thinking it is public property. But it is the property of the university, and we deserve compensation on par with what is paid to private parties. We have not received any response from the BMRCL authorities. I will write one more letter, and if they don’t respond, I will bring this to the notice of the government. “

“Now BMRCL is doing well, and they can compensate more. This is a budding university, and we need funds for expansion and other 12 activities. We are not demanding anything unscientific, we are demanding the market price as compensation.’