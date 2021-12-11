Christ University’s architecture building inaugurated

Christ University’s new architecture building inaugurated

The School of Architecture offers BArch, MArch, and PhD courses.

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 11 2021, 01:34 ist
  • updated: Dec 11 2021, 05:41 ist
The new building of Christ (Deemed to be University) University’s School of Architecture was inaugurated at its Kengeri campus on Wednesday.

With state-of-the-art facilities for architectural education and research, the project intends to transform the institutional realm of architecture and urban studies at the university.

The building, with a project cost of over Rs 25 crore, houses state-of-art design studios, classrooms, labs, workshops, library, students council room, exhibition spaces, conference halls and a café. The School of Architecture offers BArch, MArch, and PhD courses.

The building is a blend of the contemporary vocabulary of architectural elements with the modern appropriation of traditional elements. The design services on the new building were offered by the university’s design consultancy cell led by Dr Anitha Suseelan, Structural Design by M/s VS Consultants, Bangalore, and the Construction and Project Management by M/s Ambica Construction and Contractors, Bangalore.

