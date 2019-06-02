Citizens get dirty to reclaim stinking Halasuru Lake

Chairs, pillows and saris were among the items pulled out of a heap of debris floating in the Halasuru Lake on Saturday. These were dumped in the stormwater drain flowing in, polluting the waterbody.

The debris was pulled out during a cleanup organised by the Halasuru Residents’ Welfare Association (HRWA), Lake Revivers Collective, BBMP and Prestige Group. The drive was part of a multi-pronged, multi-stage revival plan of HRWA.

Volunteers from Halasuru, Banaswadi and nearby areas attended the drive. Speaking at the event, Mohan Kumar, HRWA vice president, said the purpose was to spread awareness on the need to preserve the lake and mobilise the local community. “We are confident that our vision will turn into reality,” he said.

Hema Hattangady, HRWA member, said the condition of the lake could be improved by preventing the inflow of sewage. “There are plans to prevent the relentless dumping of waste, especially in the stormwater drain, which then flows in,” she said.

The cleanup was conducted from 8 am to 11 am. HRWA members said they are planning several drives to ensure the quality of water in the lake.