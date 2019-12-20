Conman posing as customs official robs man of Rs 28.5L

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 20 2019, 03:02am ist
  • updated: Dec 20 2019, 03:02am ist
Representative Image

Posing as a customs official, a conman offered to sell seized gold at cheaper rates to a private firm employee and his friend, only to swindle Rs 28.5 lakh from them.

T Rama Kishore Singh, a Hyderabad native, told the police that the accused Kumar claimed that he was a customs official and asked him to come to the Mayura Bakery with his friend at 6 pm on December 16.

Kumar and his associate picked them up in a car and drove them for nearly two kilometers.

They were met by another person who came in a white Bolero SUV and claimed to be a customs official. The man asked them to hand over Rs 28.5 lakh, but did not give the gold.

Driven around, dumped

The accused then drove the 54-year-old Singh for another two kilometres, dropped him there and sped away. Singh approached the Devanahalli police and filed a complaint. He claimed that the accused took him and his friend to an isolated spot and robbed them.

The Devanahalli police have taken up a case on Tuesday and have booked the accused.

Efforts are on to arrest the accused men.

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Bengaluru
Hyderabad
robbery
Comments (+)
 