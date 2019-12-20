Conman posing as customs official robs man of Rs 28.5L

Posing as a customs official, a conman offered to sell seized gold at cheaper rates to a private firm employee and his friend, only to swindle Rs 28.5 lakh from them.

T Rama Kishore Singh, a Hyderabad native, told the police that the accused Kumar claimed that he was a customs official and asked him to come to the Mayura Bakery with his friend at 6 pm on December 16.

Kumar and his associate picked them up in a car and drove them for nearly two kilometers.

They were met by another person who came in a white Bolero SUV and claimed to be a customs official. The man asked them to hand over Rs 28.5 lakh, but did not give the gold.

Driven around, dumped

The accused then drove the 54-year-old Singh for another two kilometres, dropped him there and sped away. Singh approached the Devanahalli police and filed a complaint. He claimed that the accused took him and his friend to an isolated spot and robbed them.

The Devanahalli police have taken up a case on Tuesday and have booked the accused.

Efforts are on to arrest the accused men.