Construction worker crushed between KSRTC buses

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 05 2020, 01:30 ist
  • updated: May 05 2020, 02:18 ist
Representative image. (Credit: iStockPhoto)

A construction worker who walked many kilometres to catch a bus to his hometown was crushed to death at the Kempegowda Bus Station on Monday. 

The worker from Kalaburagi had reportedly walked over 15 km from Bannerghatta Road and was hurriedly walking around looking at the bus boards when he came between two buses and was crushed to death.

The KSRTC confirmed the incident but is yet to announce any compensation for his family. 

The KSRTC operated 800 buses from Bengaluru and 200 from other parts of the state to transport about 30,000 migrant workers to their native places.

A total of 59,880 people used the bus services in the past three days, a KSRTC official said. 

On Sunday, buses were run until 11 pm to avoid inconvenience to the workers. Buses will be run from 9 am to 6 pm on Tuesday, an official said. 

KSRTC bus
construction worker

