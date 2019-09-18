Cops book woman for abetment to suicide of a man

The city police have booked a woman for abetment to suicide after a 28-year-old man hung himself to a ceiling hook at a hotel in JP Nagar 4th phase on September 14.

The Puttenahalli police have identified the victim as Ripon Datta, a private company employee who booked a room online at Sai Comforts on September 14 and checked in the same day.

When there was no response from his room until 11 am the next day and the room remained remained closed all the time, the lodge staffers felt something was amiss and informed the police.

The police rushed to the spot and broke open the door to find Datta hanging using a rope onto a hook of the ceiling. There was a suicide note in the room in which Datta had named a woman, a native of West Bengal.

Based on a complaint from Sharath Kumar, a lodge staff, the Puttenahalli police registered an FIR booking the woman under abetment to suicide and are investigating further.