Couple working in police kill themselves 'for not having kids'

  Dec 19 2020
A couple working in the police killed themselves in a suicide pact reportedly because they didn’t have kids even after 10 years of marriage. Both were 37. 

Suresh, a head constable posted at the office of the Sampigehalli assistant commissioner of police, and his wife Sheela, who worked in the police commissioner’s office, were found hanging at their home in Nakshatra Layout, Kothanur, East Bengaluru, around 6.30 am on Friday. 

Minutes before the purported suicide, Suresh sent a message to his colleagues and sister-in-law, asking them to come to his home as early as possible. But when they came rushing, the couple was dead, a senior police officer said. 

Suresh was from Mulbagal, Kolar district, while Sheela hailed from Kadur, Chikkamagaluru.

He joined the police force in 2005. She was appointed two years later. They had a love-cum-arranged marriage in 2010. 

