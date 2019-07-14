Curious about Chandrayaan-2? Head to planetarium today

The countdown has begun for the launch of Chandrayaan-2, India’s ambitious space project.

While many people would be glued to television screens to catch a glimpse of India’s historic step in space odyssey, several scientific organisations in the city have lined up events and discussions to provide an insight into the famed mission as Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) Mark-III will land on the south pole of the moon where no country has gone before.

In order to educate high school students about the mission and instil scientific temper in them, the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium Science Club has organised an interactive awareness activity on Chandrayaan-2. Experts from space engineering and aviation fields will talk about issues related to spacecraft and the development of GSLV Mk-III, the launch vehicle that includes a lunar orbiter, a lander and a rover, the objectives of the mission and the trajectory of the launch.

The event will be held on Sunday, from 3 pm to 4.30 pm, and the entry is free. Only 50 people will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis. For details, contact the planetarium office at 080-22379725, 22203234 or visit http://taralaya.org/announcements.php.