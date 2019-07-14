Dengue cases rise with sporadic rain, garbage

There is a spurt in the number of dengue cases in the state again with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike area alone reporting more cases than all other districts in the state put together.

While the state has reported a total of 3,785 cases, BBMP has a lion’s share of 2,257 cases. Experts blame poor solid waste management by Bengaluru’s civic body for the dengue situation in the city.

In Bengaluru, it is the East Zone that has reported a maximum number of cases with 700 positive cases. The focus has now been put on Koramangala and Madiwala areas, explained officials with the BBMP’s health section.

Manoranjana Hegde, Chief Health Officer, BBMP said that East and Mahavedapura Zones have been reporting a high number of cases.

“These are areas where water stagnation is observed. Also, some localities in these zones see a scarcity of water. Due to this, people tend to store water unscientifically and these become breeding ground for mosquitoes,” he said.

The BBMP is now set to do a door-to-door survey in Koramangala and Madiwala areas to assess the numbers and also identify potential sources and eliminate them.