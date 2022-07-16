DH-PV Janaspandana in Shivajinagar today

Janaspandana — Citizens for Change, the civic grievance redress platform by DH and Prajavani, will be held in the Shivajinagar assembly constituency on Saturday.
If you are a resident of the Shivajinagar assembly constituency and want to raise complaints of traffic, garbage, roads and footpaths, water supply, open spaces or any other issues, you should head to Banjara Bhavan, Thimmaiah Road, Kaverappa Layout, Vasanthnagar, Bengaluru-51, between 10 am and 1 pm.
Shivajinagar MLA Rizwan Arshad along with officials of the BBMP, BWSSB, BMTC, Bescom, the police and other agencies will be there to answer your queries and offer solutions.
Entry is free but it will be the first-come, first-served basis. You will have to register at the venue at 9 am. For further details, call +91-9916667466.
